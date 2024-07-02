Portsmouth Pride 2024: Road closure and diversions for the event

Portsmouth Pride is returning on July 6 and will be taking place on Southsea Common.

Roads in Southsea are set to be closed on Saturday (July 6) as part of the plans for the free Portsmouth Pride event.

The free event is taking place on Southsea Common, but kicks off with a fabulous parade along the esplanade from the Southsea Beach Cafe towards to Common.

Cherry Liquor at Portsmouth Pride 2023 Picture: Keith Woodland (100621-44)

These road closures are expected to be in place from 10.45am to 1.30pm but roads can only be re-opened once it is deemed safe to do so.

The closures will cover:

Southsea Esplanade - between its junction with Canoe Lake Car Park Entrance and The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

South Parade - between its junction with Southsea Esplanade and The Dell and Clarence Esplanade.

Clarence Esplanade - between its junction with The Dell and Jack Cockerill Way; its junction with Jack Cockerill Way and Avenue de Caen; its junction with Avenue De Caen and Serpentine Way; and its junction with Serpentine Way and Clarence Pier Road (Eastbound carriageway).

Traffic will follow the parade. Vehicles will be diverted from St George’s Road along Eastern Parade, St Helen’s Parade, Granada Road, Burgoyne Road, South Parade, Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way and Pier Road.

Portsmouth Pride features live entertainment on two stages, stalls, bars, plenty of refreshments and lots of fun across the whole of the common.