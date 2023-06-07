News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Portsmouth Pride: The city's fantastic free event and parade is taking place this weekend - full details and times

Portsmouth is getting ready for its most colourful day of the year with the city’s Pride event taking place this weekend.
By Kelly Brown
Published 7th Jun 2023, 22:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 22:23 BST

Thousands are expected at Portsmouth Pride which is taking place on Saturday, June 10 for a free day of celebration and solidarity amongst the LGBTQ+ community. To kickstart proceedings there will be a parade along the seafront, with those taking part involved to meet behind The Briny at Speakers Corner at 11.30am. The parade itself will then start at midday moving along the Clarence Esplanade towards Southsea Common where the main celebration event will then take place.

Portsmouth Pride will be a free and unfenced event which welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds. There will be music and dancing in the sunshine with food, a fairground, and market stalls available for attendees to enjoy as well as entertainment from Danny Beard, Black Peppa & Amelia Lily who headline the main stage.

ALSO READ: The biggest events in the Portsmouth area in 2023

Susan Bryant, Billy Bean, Adam Turner and Freddie Willoughby at Portsmouth Pride last yearSusan Bryant, Billy Bean, Adam Turner and Freddie Willoughby at Portsmouth Pride last year
Susan Bryant, Billy Bean, Adam Turner and Freddie Willoughby at Portsmouth Pride last year
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tally Aslam, the chair of Portsmouth Pride, said: "Portsmouth Pride’s main event this year is set to be our biggest year and largest Pride event the city has ever seen. We are excited to welcome our community and allies to the event. Pride events like ours are important as they bring the LGBTQ+ community together, so we can be loud and be seen.

    “But while being visible, it’s important we recognise and celebrate the diversity of our great waterfront city.

    “I have been volunteering to support Pride over the years, and it’s amazing to come to a point in our journey where there is so much support from local businesses as well as our main partners Hampshire Boulevard, Victorious Festival and Portsmouth City Council. Without their support and generosity, we couldn’t keep pride free.”

    ALSO READ: Portsmouth Pride to benefit from tickets bought for The Kings Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors show

    Clair Foster and her son, Mason, 8 at Portsmouth Pride last yearClair Foster and her son, Mason, 8 at Portsmouth Pride last year
    Clair Foster and her son, Mason, 8 at Portsmouth Pride last year

    She said: “For me, there is an overwhelming joy at what we have achieved in such a short time. To see our event grow from a few hundred to more than 10,000 attendees last year is amazing, so here’s to Saturday.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For further details about Portsmouth Pride and the work its volunteers go to portsmouthpride.org.uk. For a breakdown/schedule of the day, go to the event’s web page and there is also a downloadable 'Main Day Guide'.

    Taking place on Southsea Common on June 10, Portsmouth Pride is a free event which promotes inclusiveness as well as a great day out. The star-studded line-up for the main stage includes the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4, Danny Beard, who will be joined by Amelia Lily and Black Peppa. More information at portsmouthpride.co.ukTaking place on Southsea Common on June 10, Portsmouth Pride is a free event which promotes inclusiveness as well as a great day out. The star-studded line-up for the main stage includes the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4, Danny Beard, who will be joined by Amelia Lily and Black Peppa. More information at portsmouthpride.co.uk
    Taking place on Southsea Common on June 10, Portsmouth Pride is a free event which promotes inclusiveness as well as a great day out. The star-studded line-up for the main stage includes the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4, Danny Beard, who will be joined by Amelia Lily and Black Peppa. More information at portsmouthpride.co.uk