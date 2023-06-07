Thousands are expected at Portsmouth Pride which is taking place on Saturday, June 10 for a free day of celebration and solidarity amongst the LGBTQ+ community. To kickstart proceedings there will be a parade along the seafront, with those taking part involved to meet behind The Briny at Speakers Corner at 11.30am. The parade itself will then start at midday moving along the Clarence Esplanade towards Southsea Common where the main celebration event will then take place.

Portsmouth Pride will be a free and unfenced event which welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds. There will be music and dancing in the sunshine with food, a fairground, and market stalls available for attendees to enjoy as well as entertainment from Danny Beard, Black Peppa & Amelia Lily who headline the main stage.

Tally Aslam, the chair of Portsmouth Pride, said: "Portsmouth Pride’s main event this year is set to be our biggest year and largest Pride event the city has ever seen. We are excited to welcome our community and allies to the event. Pride events like ours are important as they bring the LGBTQ+ community together, so we can be loud and be seen.

“But while being visible, it’s important we recognise and celebrate the diversity of our great waterfront city.

“I have been volunteering to support Pride over the years, and it’s amazing to come to a point in our journey where there is so much support from local businesses as well as our main partners Hampshire Boulevard, Victorious Festival and Portsmouth City Council. Without their support and generosity, we couldn’t keep pride free.”

She said: “For me, there is an overwhelming joy at what we have achieved in such a short time. To see our event grow from a few hundred to more than 10,000 attendees last year is amazing, so here’s to Saturday.”

For further details about Portsmouth Pride and the work its volunteers go to portsmouthpride.org.uk. For a breakdown/schedule of the day, go to the event’s web page and there is also a downloadable 'Main Day Guide'.