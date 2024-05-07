Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower offers discount for May 2024 - how you can visit for just £10
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spinnaker Tower is giving guests an exclusive discount on all-day admission if they book to visit this month.
Guests can experience the breathtaking views of Portsmouth Harbour and the Isle of Wight for just £10 per adult (including students and seniors) and £8 per child by using the code SKYSAVE when they purchase tickets for May 1 until May 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website.
Tony Sammut, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We wanted to make it even easier for guests to experience everything Spinnaker Tower has to offer. For just £10, they can discover the rich history behind the 23-mile view, experience the adrenaline-bursting glass Sky Walk, and take in the sea air from the open ‘Sky Garden’. Guests can also return at any time on the same day. No view is the same twice, so they are guaranteed to see something new.”
To make a visit to Spinnaker Tower even more memorable, guests can add a “thrilling” 100-metre abseil to their ticket package. The tower is also home to the “highest tea in Portsmouth.” Visitors can pre-book an extra special experience for two or more people to enjoy tea, coffee sandwiches and cake – and perhaps a glass of Prosecco as an optional extra – against the stunning backdrop of the view.
The tower also boasts a “Sky Bar” – which it says is the perfect setting to “drink in the view” and enjoy sunset views 105 metres above the ground, while sipping a classic cocktail or the signature “Spinnaker Tower”. Reservations must be made in advance. For more information and to book, visit www.spinnakertower.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.