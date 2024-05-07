Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spinnaker Tower is giving guests an exclusive discount on all-day admission if they book to visit this month.

Guests can experience the breathtaking views of Portsmouth Harbour and the Isle of Wight for just £10 per adult (including students and seniors) and £8 per child by using the code SKYSAVE when they purchase tickets for May 1 until May 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website.

Tony Sammut, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We wanted to make it even easier for guests to experience everything Spinnaker Tower has to offer. For just £10, they can discover the rich history behind the 23-mile view, experience the adrenaline-bursting glass Sky Walk, and take in the sea air from the open ‘Sky Garden’. Guests can also return at any time on the same day. No view is the same twice, so they are guaranteed to see something new.”

To make a visit to Spinnaker Tower even more memorable, guests can add a “thrilling” 100-metre abseil to their ticket package. The tower is also home to the “highest tea in Portsmouth.” Visitors can pre-book an extra special experience for two or more people to enjoy tea, coffee sandwiches and cake – and perhaps a glass of Prosecco as an optional extra – against the stunning backdrop of the view.