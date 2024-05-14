Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We visited 10 of the tallest buildings in Portsmouth – watch the video above to get a sense of their impressive scale as seen from street-level.

As recently reported, the city centre’s former Debenhams store in Commercial Road is set to be transformed into a huge 35 storey building. If approved, it will be the tallest building in the city. From Spinnaker Tower to Catherine House, here are 10 of the tallest structures in Portsmouth.

Spinnaker Tower - 170 metres

Portsmouth's iconic Spinnaker Tower is the city's tallest building, standing at 170 metres.

East Side Plaza Portsmouth (Lipstick Tower) - 101 metres

Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres tall.

Crown Place - 73 metres

Crown Place, a student accommodation building in Station Street is 73 metres tall.

Greetham Street - 73 metres

Greetham Street Hall student accommodation in Greetham Street stands at 73 metres.

Ladywood House - 72 metres

Ladywood House at Plymouth Street, Southsea is a 72-metres-tall apartment building.

Admiralty Tower - 69 metres

Admiralty Tower in Queen Street stands at 69 metres.

Portsmouth Energy Recovery Facility - 69 metres

Portsmouth Energy Recovery Facility in Quartremaine Road stands at 69 metres tall.

Europa House - 64 metres

Europa House student accommodation building in Havant Street, Portsea stands 64 metres tall.

HMS Victory - 62.5 metres

HMS Victory, Lord Nelson's famous Naval vessel, stands at 62.5 metres tall outside the Historic Dockyard.

Catherine House (formerly Zurich House) - 62 metres