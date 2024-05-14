Portsmouth's tallest buildings: Video shows 10 immense structures as city centre could welcome new skyscraper

By Joe Buncle
Published 14th May 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 18:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
We visited 10 of the tallest buildings in Portsmouth – watch the video above to get a sense of their impressive scale as seen from street-level.

As recently reported, the city centre’s former Debenhams store in Commercial Road is set to be transformed into a huge 35 storey building. If approved, it will be the tallest building in the city. From Spinnaker Tower to Catherine House, here are 10 of the tallest structures in Portsmouth.

Spinnaker Tower - 170 metres

Portsmouth's iconic Spinnaker Tower is the city's tallest building, standing at 170 metres. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Side Plaza Portsmouth (Lipstick Tower) - 101 metres

Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres tall.

Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres talll. Picture: David GodfrayKnown as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres talll. Picture: David Godfray
Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres talll. Picture: David Godfray

Crown Place - 73 metres

Crown Place, a student accommodation building in Station Street is 73 metres tall. 

 Greetham Street - 73 metres

Greetham Street Hall student accommodation in Greetham Street stands at 73 metres. 

Ladywood House - 72 metres

Ladywood House at Plymouth Street, Southsea is a 72-metres-tall apartment building.

Ladywood House at Plymouth Street, Southsea is a 72-metres-tall apartment building.Ladywood House at Plymouth Street, Southsea is a 72-metres-tall apartment building.
Ladywood House at Plymouth Street, Southsea is a 72-metres-tall apartment building.

Admiralty Tower - 69 metres

Admiralty Tower in Queen Street stands at 69 metres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portsmouth Energy Recovery Facility - 69 metres

Portsmouth Energy Recovery Facility in Quartremaine Road stands at 69 metres tall.

Europa House - 64 metres

Europa House student accommodation building in Havant Street, Portsea stands 64 metres tall.

HMS Victory - 62.5 metres

HMS Victory, Lord Nelson's famous Naval vessel, stands at 62.5 metres tall outside the Historic Dockyard.HMS Victory, Lord Nelson's famous Naval vessel, stands at 62.5 metres tall outside the Historic Dockyard.
HMS Victory, Lord Nelson's famous Naval vessel, stands at 62.5 metres tall outside the Historic Dockyard.

HMS Victory, Lord Nelson's famous Naval vessel, stands at 62.5 metres tall outside the Historic Dockyard. 

Catherine House (formerly Zurich House) - 62 metres

Catherine House, a student accommodation block in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth stands 62 metres tall.

Related topics:VideoDebenhamsHMS VictoryNelsonGunwharf QuaysSouthsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.