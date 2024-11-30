Lee-on-the-Solent held its Christmas light switch on ceremony on Friday, November 30, a week later than it had been originally planned. Organisers will feel vindicated in their decision to delay the event due to forecast weather conditions as locals came out in force to enjoy the rearranged event.
The event featured entertainment including Christmas carols, live music, Santa meet and greets, local stalls and children’s amusements as well as the Christmas Light Switch On.
Here are 14 pictures of a fantastic Christmas in Lee:
1. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights
Tim Bulbeck, from Measure for Measure based in Stubbington, at the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-6892) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights
Louise Chipperfield, from Candy Land based in Swanmore, at the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9757) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights
The Christmas lights were turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9746) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights
The Christmas lights were turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9743) Photo: Sarah Standing
