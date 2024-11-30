Rearranged Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights switch on a hit as locals enjoy a joyful evening - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 30th Nov 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 17:34 BST
A delayed Christmas light switch on event took place last night having been put back due to inclement weather.

Lee-on-the-Solent held its Christmas light switch on ceremony on Friday, November 30, a week later than it had been originally planned. Organisers will feel vindicated in their decision to delay the event due to forecast weather conditions as locals came out in force to enjoy the rearranged event.

The event featured entertainment including Christmas carols, live music, Santa meet and greets, local stalls and children’s amusements as well as the Christmas Light Switch On.

Here are 14 pictures of a fantastic Christmas in Lee:

Tim Bulbeck, from Measure for Measure based in Stubbington, at the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-6892)

1. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights

Tim Bulbeck, from Measure for Measure based in Stubbington, at the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-6892) Photo: Sarah Standing

Louise Chipperfield, from Candy Land based in Swanmore, at the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9757)

2. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights

Louise Chipperfield, from Candy Land based in Swanmore, at the Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9757) Photo: Sarah Standing

The Christmas lights were turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9746)

3. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights

The Christmas lights were turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9746) Photo: Sarah Standing

The Christmas lights were turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9743)

4. Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas lights

The Christmas lights were turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9743) Photo: Sarah Standing

