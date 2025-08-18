The stages and some of the infrastructure is now in place on Southsea Common, Castle Field and the Bandstand Field ahead of the three-day festival which begins on Friday, August 22.

Bars, backstage changing rooms and viewing platforms are also in place at the site which this year looks a little different as a result on the ongoing sea defence works. This has resulted in the premium area being moved to the other side of the main stage, the loss of the comedy tent and changes to the entrance/exit area at Clarence Esplanade.

Throughout this week more key infrastructure will continue to arrive, with traders and stalls also expected to begin setting towards the end of the week before the festival site closes to the public late on Thursday.

See these pictures and video taken by Marcin Jedrysiak which shows the progress so far:

Victorious Festival site Southsea Common, Castle Field and the band stand area are all being transformed ready for Victorious

Victorious Festival site Southsea Common is beginning to come together for this year's Victorious.

The Under the Trees stage and bar area next to Southsea Skatepark

Victorious Festival site Southsea Common is beginning to come together for this year's Victorious.