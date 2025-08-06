Ongoing work as part of the coastal defences has prompted ‘exciting changes’ to the layout of Victorious, with comedy now taking centre stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With less than three weeks until Portsmouth’s biggest music festival, the official site map has been revealed - and there have been some major changes to the layout due to the continued work as part of the sea defences scheme.

Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, the event, on Southsea Common, will welcome the likes of Kings of Leon, Madness, The Last Dinner Party and Queens of the Stone Age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Victorious Festival said: “Southsea’s stunning seafront is currently undergoing improvements as part of the transformational Southsea Coastal Scheme – a major project designed to strengthen and enhance the area’s coastal defences.

Victorious Festival has released its official site map which as undergone some changes due to the ongoing sea defences in the area. | Victorious Festival Official

“As some areas around the Common are being used to support the scheme, this has prompted a few exciting changes to this year’s festival layout.”

This year, the likes of Joel Dommett, Chris McCausland and Jasper Carrott will be headlining the comedy stage, which will double up as the main stage for musical performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of the upgraded areas will feature exclusive perks including a dedicated entrance, a private bar, food traders and posh loos, while The Gardens will also feature a new viewing platform and a garden lounge areas to enjoy.

Gate A has also been moved closer to the action with the gate now residing nearer to the Common Stage.