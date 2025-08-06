Victorious Festival unveils mega site map with 'exciting changes' to layout and two new upgrade areas as Southsea Coastal Scheme continues
With less than three weeks until Portsmouth’s biggest music festival, the official site map has been revealed - and there have been some major changes to the layout due to the continued work as part of the sea defences scheme.
Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, the event, on Southsea Common, will welcome the likes of Kings of Leon, Madness, The Last Dinner Party and Queens of the Stone Age.
A spokesperson for Victorious Festival said: “Southsea’s stunning seafront is currently undergoing improvements as part of the transformational Southsea Coastal Scheme – a major project designed to strengthen and enhance the area’s coastal defences.
“As some areas around the Common are being used to support the scheme, this has prompted a few exciting changes to this year’s festival layout.”
One of the biggest changes is that comedy acts, which were previously held in the comedy tent, will now appear on the Common Stage following an increase in popularity over the past few years.
This year, the likes of Joel Dommett, Chris McCausland and Jasper Carrott will be headlining the comedy stage, which will double up as the main stage for musical performances.
On top of this, two new options, The Hideaway and The Gardens, have been introduced to the site this year, replacing the Premium Upgrade area, which was previously located on the opposite side of the Common Stage.
Both of the upgraded areas will feature exclusive perks including a dedicated entrance, a private bar, food traders and posh loos, while The Gardens will also feature a new viewing platform and a garden lounge areas to enjoy.
Gate A has also been moved closer to the action with the gate now residing nearer to the Common Stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.