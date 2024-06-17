Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local people can watch nail-biting stunts and feats of derring-do as a “thrilling” circus show comes to Gosport.

From the multi-award-winning Revel Puck Circus, The Nose Dive Assembly is coming to Gosport this month. Performances will take place at Fort Brockhurst in Gunners Way from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, July 7 - and the company promises to delight audiences with “creative, thrilling shows that are suitable for all.”

The exciting new big top show, a co-commission with Ventnor Fringe, is the third and final instalment in the Revel Pucks’ Risk Trilogy, exploring trust, daring and community with incredible skills and artists.

A spokesperson for the show said: “The Revel Pucks bring their quintessential immersive, joyous energy and high skill level to this brand-new circus show for family audiences. This high energy production is jam packed with large-scale contemporary circus including daring high wire walkers, teeterboarders and bespoke apparatus. The Nose Dive Assembly also features the only female Wheel of Death duo in the UK – a thrilling, huge rotating apparatus on which performers carry out incredible balancing acrobatic skills, and is a thrilling treat for audiences of all ages.”

The Revel Pucks want everyone in the community to be able to enjoy high quality, unique entertainment with their creative, thrilling shows that are suitable for all. The Big Top bar is stocked with family favourites – and something stronger for the grown ups – and families can join The Revel Pucks in their atmospheric circus village before the show.

Lucy Babb, Crying Out Loud programme producer, said: “Crying Out Loud is delighted to be working in partnership with Revel Puck Circus in 2024, building on previous successful residencies in Derby, Leyton, Bristol and Brighton, to now activate a much loved English Heritage site (Fort Brockhurst) and build new partnerships between key national, regional, local organisations and communities. Forming a key part of the new Crying Out Loud programme in the Solent and wider south-west region, The Revel Puck Circus residencies in Ventnor and Gosport are a much needed first step towards the increased provision of high-quality performance, training and artist platforming/upskilling in the Solent region.”