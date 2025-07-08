Around 20,000 fans are expected to attend the event on July 19 and 20, with the promenade area in front of Southsea Castle as well as Castle Field being transformed for the event with stands, food and drink, entertainment and sailing for spectators to enjoy.

Set to be one of the must-attend events on the summer sporting calendar, the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth marks the seventh stop on SailGP’s 2025 Season Calendar, and the first time the global championship has raced on British shores in three years.

Twelve national teams will compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, racing faster than the wind at speeds over 100 km/h (60 mph). The best athletes in the sport – male and female – compete with national pride and personal glory for a total prize of USD $12.8 million.

The sailing village in Southsea will provide a range of facilities for ticketholders throughout the weekend, including musical performances from Tom Grennan and Pete Tong.

When the event takes place there will be a number of road closures, with the The D-Day Story car park, Castle Field, Band Stand field and the promenade between Blue Reef Aquarium to The Pyramids also inaccessible to the public during the event.

The following temporary road closures and prohibition of waiting and loading will be in place from midday on July 19 2025 to 9pm on July 20 2025 or completion of the event, whichever is sooner.

CLARENCE ESPLANADE - From west of its junction with The D-Day Story Car Park to west of its junction with The Pyramids Car Park.

CLARENCE ESPLANADE (WESTBOUND) - From its junction with The Dell its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur.

JACK COCKERILL WAY(SOUTHBOUND) - From its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur to its junction with Clarence Esplanade.

AVENUE DE CAEN - From south of its junction with the entrance to the Portsmouth City Council Depot to its junction with Clarence Esplanade.

Diversion routes:

Vehicles will be diverted from Avenue de Caen - Clarence Parade - Jack Cockerill Way - South Parade and vice versa.

Pedestrian access will be maintained around the event.

Cycles to follow vehicle diversion or dismount and follow pedestrian diversion around the even

Tickets for the event are still on sale. For details of what to expect - see here.

Lounge tickets are priced as below (pre-tax):

One day ticket // Adult £375, Child £120

Family one day ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £950

Weekend ticket // Adult £675, Child £200

Family Weekend ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £1,600

Standard weekend tickets

Adult // £119

Child (5-17) // £59.00

Family - (2 Adults & 2 Children) //£344

One-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday

Adult // £66.00

Child (5-17 // £33.00

Family -(2 Adults & 2 Children) // £191

To buy tickets and for more details visit The Sail GP website.

1 . SailGP comes to Portsmouth The promenade has been narrowed while the spectator stands are created | The News Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . SailGP comes to Portsmouth Castle Field is closed off while a new sailing village is created | The News Photo: The News Photo Sales

3 . SailGP comes to Portsmouth Stands along the promenade are put into place | The News Photo: The News Photo Sales

4 . SailGP comes to Portsmouth Preparations are well underway for SailGP | The News Photo: The News Photo Sales