Sam's Sunflowers makes a dazzling return to Hayling Island - opening dates and prices

By Kelly Brown
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:19 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 18:22 BST
Popular summer attraction Sam’s Sunflowers has officially opened for 2024 and is looking picture perfect for visitors.

The sunflower fields near Stoke Fruit Farm Shop in St Peter's Road, Hayling Island have areas for both sunflower picking as well as for photos costing £6 entry for those aged over 16 and £4 for children aged 12-15 (includes three free sunflowers for paying entry). Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adult.

There is no need to book, though the Maize maze is not yet open, and visitors are advised to bring their own snippers.

Tilly Beresford with her son Rigby 9 at Sam's Sunflowers Tilly Beresford with her son Rigby 9 at Sam's Sunflowers
Tilly Beresford with her son Rigby 9 at Sam's Sunflowers | Habibur Rahman

Sam’s Sunflowers will be open, weather permitting, Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 4pm, 9am to 10pm Thursdays to Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Dogs are welcome from 6pm-9pm every Thursday in August, and other special events are also taking place throughout the summer.

For more details visit www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk/sunflowers

