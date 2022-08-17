Sherlock Holmes inspired arts and theatre events to come to Portsmouth led by disability group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council’s volunteer scheme, The Detectives, will hold the Summer of Sherlock Arts events from today until August 31 at Central Library for children aged six to 14.

There will also be a theatrical piece for all ages, with two performances at Groundlings Theatre on August 25 as well as a willow magnifying glass workshops and a mystery trail.

It comes following a £65,000 grant which was awarded to Portsmouth City Council by Arts Council England to launch The Detective project, to give people with physical and mental disabilities work-based experience and build their confidence.

The events are are delivered by a group of people with learning or physical disabilities, as well as those experiencing mental ill health or substance misuse issues.

The scheme has been providing participants with life-changing opportunities to gain work-based skills and experience, enabling them to return to work or start volunteering in the community.

The Summer of Sherlock has two areas, Summer of Sherlock Make and Take and Summer of Sherlock Theatre.

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development said: ‘This has been a fantastic opportunity to use our Conan Doyle collection to support residents in increasing their wellbeing and employability and to also create projects which will benefit our community. We are grateful to Arts Council England for enabling us to deliver The Detectives project and hope many families will enjoy the free events.’