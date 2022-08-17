Portsmouth workers endure 'living nightmare' as wages slump and prices soar, say unions
UNIONS have warned the cost-of-living crisis has become a ‘living nightmare’ for workers as the soaring rate of inflation is set to fuel more industrial unrest.
With RPI inflation hitting 12.3 per cent – the highest since March 1981 – and the CPI rate in double figures, union leaders called for urgent action to help families struggling with rising bills.
It comes as after The News revealed earlier this week how dozens of renters had been evicted from their homes since the start of the financial crisis.
Unite – which represents hundreds of workers across Portsmouth – said inflation has reached ‘new perilous levels’.
Sharon Graham, general secretary of the union, said: ‘Yesterday, real wages fell to the lowest on record, So if today’s figures prove anything it’s that wages are not driving inflation.
‘Since the pandemic, the FTSE top 350 have seen profits soar by 43 per cent. Britain has a profiteering crisis – when is something going to be done about that?”
Jon Richards, assistant general secretary Unison – which also represents hundreds of workers across the area, added: ‘The cost-of-living crisis has become a living nightmare for millions of working people.
‘Wages are slumping at a record rate while prices and bills shoot up, but the Government and those angling to be the next prime minister appear indifferent to the plight of those struggling to make ends meet.
‘Ministers are deluded if they think workers can put up with yet more misery. Above inflation pay rises are essential to rescue families on the brink.’
While TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: ‘Families are facing a cost-of-living emergency. Ministers must cancel the catastrophic rise to energy bills this autumn, and to reduce future inflationary pressures and make energy more affordable, they should bring energy retail into public ownership.
Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: ‘Inflation is skyrocketing, with food and energy prices going through the roof.
‘Eating and heating are basic human needs, yet many hard-working people in our country are at the limit of what they can pay to put food on the table and power their homes.
‘Meanwhile, the Bank of England and our zombie government have lost control and look on helplessly as decent people are plunged into poverty.
‘For so many, the cost-of-living crisis is rapidly becoming a catastrophe.’