Motoring enthusiasts flocked to the first day of the popular event today (Thursday) which features motorcars and motorcycles from throughout the ages, as well a host of other motoring-themed fun.
This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series.
The Red Arrows put on a dazzling display, having also been seen and heard by many in the Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Havant areas as they made their way to Goodwood. Further displays will also take place on Friday and Sunday - times are here.
Watch the video embedded in this story to see highlights from the first day
The 2025 Festival of Speed takes place July 10 to 13, with limited Sunday tickets still available.
