Sizzling scenes as Goodwood Festival of Speed gets underway to showcase a motoring spectacular - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:34 BST

Sizzling scenes have been captured as this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed got underway to kickstart a four-day motoring spectacular.

Motoring enthusiasts flocked to the first day of the popular event today (Thursday) which features motorcars and motorcycles from throughout the ages, as well a host of other motoring-themed fun.

This year’s event focuses on celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, welcoming a host of pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that have contributed to the series.

The Red Arrows put on a dazzling display, having also been seen and heard by many in the Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Havant areas as they made their way to Goodwood. Further displays will also take place on Friday and Sunday - times are here.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see highlights from the first day

The 2025 Festival of Speed takes place July 10 to 13, with limited Sunday tickets still available.

Crowds watched the Red Arrows display at Goodwood Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Crowds watched the Red Arrows display at Goodwood Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

The start line for the hill climb Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

The start line for the hill climb Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

This year's central sculpture in front of Goodwood House Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

This year's central sculpture in front of Goodwood House Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Colour and atmosphere of Goodwood Festival of Speed Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Pictured: Colour and atmosphere of Goodwood Festival of Speed Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

