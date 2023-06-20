The Southampton International Boat Show is one of the largest boating events in Europe and the biggest and most popular of its type in the UK. and will be taking place between September 15 and September 24 2023 with a full range of show stoppers which are expected to delight visitors as from paddleboarders to super-yacht fanatics, there is something for everyone in the family.

Thousands of people will be flocking to attend this well-established Southampton event which will take place at Mayflower Park and from September 15 to 23. The show will be open from 10am to 6pm and September 24 will be open from 10am and 5pm.

There will be an ‘On the water zone’, a watersports zone, a classic and day boat zone, a dinghy zone, a quayside club VIP experience among its many highlights. The ‘On the Water Zone’ will be an action-packed area built for the whole family where visitors can sail a yacht, take the throttle of a motorboat, or feel the power of RIB blasting around Southampton water.

If you want to get more hands on, there will be the opportunity to sail a single or double handed dinghy sailing, to have a go on kayaks or to try stand-up paddleboarding. There will also be the chance to enjoy a mini cruise around the Solent onboard the ‘Ocean Scene’ and visitors can relax whilst strolling around looking at over 650 crafts on display.