A walk through Gunwharf Quays shopping centre - 2024

Spectacular spooky pictures as families enjoy UK first immersive Halloween experience in Gunwharf

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:40 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A UK first immersive experience has opened in Portsmouth with families enjoying a spooky day out.

ApolloDomes have opened Pumpkinville in Gunwharf Quays with two 19-metre indoor entertainment domes, each with a 270-degree projection screen, offering a unique experience. Crowds are treated to a blend of immersive theatre, striking visual projections and event-scale production.

During the day, families can join ‘The SpookAdemy’ where they can learn the key skills to being scary, before relaxing in ‘The Lantern Lounge’, a Halloween-themed café and bar.

At night the domes turn into themed bars with vintage horrors playing at the ‘Pumpkin Picturehouse’. For those interested in a more frightening experience, ‘The Summoning’ will offer an intimate séance horror experience for guests aged 18 and older.

Pumpkinville will be running until November 2 with tickets available to purchase here.

The News visited on Monday, October 27 to get pictures of families enjoying a spooky day out:

Iker on the throne at Pumpkinville in Gunwharf.

1. Pumpkinville

Iker on the throne at Pumpkinville in Gunwharf. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Excited families enter Pumpkinville at Gunwharf Quays on Monday, October 27.

2. Pumpkinville

Excited families enter Pumpkinville at Gunwharf Quays on Monday, October 27. | Marcin Jedrysiak

The bar and café area at Pumpkinville in Gunwharf.

3. Pumpkinville

The bar and café area at Pumpkinville in Gunwharf. | Marcin Jedrysiak

One of the actors taking part in the immersive theatrical show at Gunwharf.

4. Pumpkinville

One of the actors taking part in the immersive theatrical show at Gunwharf. | Marcin Jedrysiak

