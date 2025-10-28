ApolloDomes have opened Pumpkinville in Gunwharf Quays with two 19-metre indoor entertainment domes, each with a 270-degree projection screen, offering a unique experience. Crowds are treated to a blend of immersive theatre, striking visual projections and event-scale production.

During the day, families can join ‘The SpookAdemy’ where they can learn the key skills to being scary, before relaxing in ‘The Lantern Lounge’, a Halloween-themed café and bar.

Pumpkinville will be running until November 2 with tickets available to purchase here.

The News visited on Monday, October 27 to get pictures of families enjoying a spooky day out:

