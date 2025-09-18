Excitement as tickets for Gunwharf's UK first immersive Halloween experience go on sale
ApolloDomes will be opening in Gunwharf Quays on Friday, October 24, providing an entertainment space which will blend immersive theatre, striking visual projections and event-scale production. Tickets are now on sale for what is expected to be a popular feature.
The attraction will be 1,300 square metres in size and include two 19-metre indoor entertainment domes, each with a 270-degree projection screen. When it opens it will be a Halloween themed space called ‘Pumpkinville’ which will have experiences for younger and older children.
During the day, families can join ‘The Spook-Ademy’ where they can learn the key skills to being scary, before relaxing in ‘The Lantern Lounge’, a Halloween-themed cafe and bar. At night the dome will have themed bars with vintage horrors playing at the ‘Pumpkin Picturehouse’.
For those interested in a more frightening experience, ‘The Summoning’ will offer an intimate séance horror experience for guests aged 18 and older.
Tickets for ‘The Spook-Ademy’ immersive family theatre experience (25min running time) can be purchased here: https://feverup.com/m/459832
Tickets for ‘The Summoning’ 18+ séance horror experience (15min running time) can be purchased here: https://feverup.com/m/462615
From November 2, the space will then be dedicated to Christmas.
Gunwharf’s parent company Landsec has partnered with international company Holovis to bring the unique entertainment to Portsmouth for the first of its kind in the UK.