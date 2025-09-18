This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tickets for a new immersive Halloween experience have gone on sale with the attraction arriving in Gunwharf next month

ApolloDomes will be opening in Gunwharf Quays on Friday, October 24, providing an entertainment space which will blend immersive theatre, striking visual projections and event-scale production. Tickets are now on sale for what is expected to be a popular feature.

The attraction will be 1,300 square metres in size and include two 19-metre indoor entertainment domes, each with a 270-degree projection screen. When it opens it will be a Halloween themed space called ‘Pumpkinville’ which will have experiences for younger and older children.

ApolloDomes is bringing an immersive Halloween and Christmas experience to Gunwharf. | Gunwharf Quays

During the day, families can join ‘The Spook-Ademy’ where they can learn the key skills to being scary, before relaxing in ‘The Lantern Lounge’, a Halloween-themed cafe and bar. At night the dome will have themed bars with vintage horrors playing at the ‘Pumpkin Picturehouse’.

For those interested in a more frightening experience, ‘The Summoning’ will offer an intimate séance horror experience for guests aged 18 and older.

Tickets for ‘The Spook-Ademy’ immersive family theatre experience (25min running time) can be purchased here: https://feverup.com/m/459832

Tickets for ‘The Summoning’ 18+ séance horror experience (15min running time) can be purchased here: https://feverup.com/m/462615

From November 2, the space will then be dedicated to Christmas.

Gunwharf’s parent company Landsec has partnered with international company Holovis to bring the unique entertainment to Portsmouth for the first of its kind in the UK.

Holovis have a track record of producing large themed entertainment projects around the including SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Squid Game: The Experience in New York, and the LEGO Factory Adventure Ride at LEGOLAND New York.