A spooktacular new Halloween immersive event has been launched combining popular family autumnal pumpkin picking with frightening scare experiences.

Spookesbury: Harvest & Haunt will run at Rookesbury Park in Wickham from October 29 to November 2 and promises to rival Hampshire’s popular Halloween scene with its immersive offerings, along with entertainment and food and drink all day long.

Open to all ages, Spookesbury: Harvest and Haunt brings together the very best of Halloween where you can enjoy browsing in the Pumpkin Shop or watch your favourite spooky films on the big screen. There will also be crafts tent for pumpkin decorating and creative activities, as well as a Kids’ Adventure Playground and gentle Halloween tales at the Storytime Corner.

But as night falls, brace yourself for terrifying scare walkthroughs that will have you running straight to the Day of the Dead bar for a well-earned themed cocktail - all part of the perfect Halloween day out.

An immersive Halloween experience is taking place at Rookesbury Park | MVP Digital

Director of Luji Events Lucy Watts, which has organised Spookesbury, said: “I wanted to create an event in Hampshire that captures all of this - a cosy, family-friendly experience where you can enjoy a hot chocolate, meet Halloween characters, and soak in the wholesome joy of the season. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to make lasting memories - ones they’ll look forward to reliving year after year.”

The event's three scare walkthroughs will open up at sunset for those brave enough as an experience unique to the event. The haunted halls of The Sisters of Silent Mercy, the scream-filled rooms of The Final Cut with Dr Alaric Voss, and the post-apocalyptic chaos of Biohazard 31.

Lucy said: “When it came to designing the evening experiences, I knew I wanted to go all-in on the scare factor. Bringing immersive experiences to life is exactly why I started my events company. I genuinely believe that, even just for a moment, a well-crafted event can transport you to another world.

“Alongside the terrifying scare walk-throughs, Spookesbury invites visitors to enjoy the night with friends and family, with delicious food and drink, spooky entertainment from DJ sets to live music, and cosy firepits for marshmallow toasting and memorable photo moments.

“If you're looking for half-term family activities, cosy autumnal Halloween fun, or spine-chilling night-time thrills, Spookesbury has something for everyone!

Ticket prices start from £14.25, to book and for more information visit www.spookesbury.com/tickets.