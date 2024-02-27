Spring into action: Explore West Dean's latest gardening courses and cultivate your dream garden!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rooted in expertise and designed to nurture the green thumb in all of us West Dean's courses offer you the opportunity to learn more about garden design, plant care, propagation, and so much more from gardening experts and seasoned horticulturists.

Transform your garden! Now is the perfect time to reimagine and revitalise your outdoor space. West Dean's will give you the essential skills, covering the basics of site evaluation, functional layout creation, and detailed planting plans.

Explore the intricacies of garden design in specialised courses such as Designing Your Own Garden (25-28 August 2024), where participants can unleash their creativity and design a garden tailored to their vision.

West Dean's pituresque sunken garden.

Discover the allure of scented plants with the Planning and Planting a Scented Garden course (May 11), or master the art of creating and maintaining vertical gardens in the Designing Vertical Gardens course (May 17-19).

Enhance your skills with West Deans specialist gardening courses. From gaining confidence in propagation with the Plant-Led Spring Propagation course (March 10) to mastering advanced kitchen gardening in Making the Most of Your Glasshouse (May 29), and understanding the art of managing mixed herbaceous borders (June 15 ), participants can choose from a diverse array of courses tailored to their specific interest.

As well as improving your skills and knowledge West Dean’s courses offer you the chance to create something beautiful and practical to add to your garden this spring.

Engage in hands-on creative experiences with courses like Metalwork for the Garden (April 19-21), Willow Plant Supports and Garden Structures (May 24-26), and Sussex Trug Making (April 19-21). These courses offer a unique opportunity to unleash creativity and enhance the aesthetic appeal of any garden.

West Dean is the perfect place to attend a gardening course set in acres of picturesque South Downs landscape and featuring one of the most significant restored gardens open to the public today.

Spend your breaks wandering amongst the impressive collection of working Victorian glasshouses, a 300-foot Edwardian pergola, the working Kitchen Garden, a Spring and Woodland Garden and the occasional surreal fibreglass tree.