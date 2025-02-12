4 . Walk around Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Gunwharf Quays

Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is the perfect place to combine a little walk to look at the ships with a little walk around Gunwharf. You can get the park and ride there if you want to make it even more of a novelty for the little ones. If you have an annual ticket to the dockyard then you can also head onto the ships as well as enjoy a host of other activities across the whole of the dockyard too. Details at https://historicdockyard.co.uk/tickets-and-offers/ Pic: BasPhoto - stock.adobe.com Photo: BasPhoto