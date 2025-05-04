The best food trucks from across the region arrived in Portsmouth as they battled it out to go onto the UK final of the awards. Delicious options inspired by flavours from across the world could be found in Gunwharf with the competition lasting from Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5.

Everyone who attends the event will be able to cast their vote for their favourite dish before the judges arrive on Monday to make their judgement. The judges will then announce their winner alongside the winner of the public vote.

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards: “We're part of the biggest street food competition in the world along with the European Street Food Awards and the USA Street Food Awards. We have the best food trucks from all across the south of the UK coming together to win a public vote. Everybody here gets a vote and they all have their own ballot boxes they're trying to to convince you with their best ever dish.

"This is where we find a lot of the new talent. We've got the first ever Uzbek food truck, we've have fresh paella, we've got Korean fried chicken, we've got dishes from Dorset, Devon, Cornwall, London, and Berkshire, all the way across the region.”

Here are 12 pictures of crowds enjoying the British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf:

