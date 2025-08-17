With all the teams now moored in Portsmouth following the first leg which set off from Kiel in Germany on August 10, fans had a chance to get a closer look at the boats before they go back in to race mode today (August 17). Saturday, August 16 saw the fan day take place at the Ocean Live Park celebrating extraordinary sailing achievements as well as hosting a number of educational and engaging activities.

Family and friends gathered to make the most of the round the world race being hosted in Portsmouth as the stage one finish and stage two opening. The teams will depart on Sunday as the second stage begins with the teams racing to Matosinhos in Portugal.

Following that the teams will be heading to Cartagena (Spain), Nice (France), Genova (Italy) before reaching the end of the European leg in Boka Bay (Montenegro).

Here are 24 pictures of a fantastic fan day in Gunwharf:

1 . The Ocean Race Europe - Fan Day The Phelps and the Hammond families at The Ocean Race's Fan Day. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160825-19) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . The Ocean Race Europe - Fan Day The leaderboard after the first stage of The Ocean Race Europe Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160825-24) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . The Ocean Race Europe - Fan Day The Ocean Race's Fan Day at Ocean Live Park, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160825-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . The Ocean Race Europe - Fan Day Keen sailors, Felicity Miller, Alastair Bennett and Charlotte Miller enjoying The Ocean Race's Fan Day at Gunwharf. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160825-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales