Things to do: Free games night at Thorngate Halls next week - this is what you can expect
Vanguard Comics and Level Up Gosport have come together to offer a fun night for everyone next week.
On August 15, between 6:30pm and 9:30pm, Thorngate Halls will become the home of a huge number of games for people to get involved in.
The event will be offering games such as Monopoly, cards, UNO, Jenga, Warhammer 40,000 as well as the opportunity to play Magic the Gathering.
There will be free refreshments at the event and everyone is welcome to attend.
Vanguard Comics is based in Gosport high street and the owner, Mark Bennett often holds comic and gaming events for people to get involved in and Level Up Gosport helps young adults with additional needs get involved in community groups and events.