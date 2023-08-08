News you can trust since 1877
Things to do: Free games night at Thorngate Halls next week - this is what you can expect

A free games evening will be taking place next week in Gosport – this is what you can expect from the event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

Vanguard Comics and Level Up Gosport have come together to offer a fun night for everyone next week.

On August 15, between 6:30pm and 9:30pm, Thorngate Halls will become the home of a huge number of games for people to get involved in.

The event will be offering games such as Monopoly, cards, UNO, Jenga, Warhammer 40,000 as well as the opportunity to play Magic the Gathering.

Vanguard Comics and Level Up Gosport are hosting a games night next week.Vanguard Comics and Level Up Gosport are hosting a games night next week.
    There will be free refreshments at the event and everyone is welcome to attend.

    Vanguard Comics is based in Gosport high street and the owner, Mark Bennett often holds comic and gaming events for people to get involved in and Level Up Gosport helps young adults with additional needs get involved in community groups and events.

    For more information about the event, click the link.

