On August 15, between 6:30pm and 9:30pm, Thorngate Halls will become the home of a huge number of games for people to get involved in.

The event will be offering games such as Monopoly, cards, UNO, Jenga, Warhammer 40,000 as well as the opportunity to play Magic the Gathering.

Vanguard Comics and Level Up Gosport are hosting a games night next week.

There will be free refreshments at the event and everyone is welcome to attend.