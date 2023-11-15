People in Gosport are invited to “discover the thrill of axe-throwing” at a new purpose-built experience centre.

Down Range Axe Throwing will open at 18 North Cross Street – formerly the site of a hardware shop - on Friday, November 17 with five lanes for competitors to hurl the missiles at targets.

The business was launched earlier this year by former servicemen Colin Smith and Ben Davies, who both served in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.

Down Range Axe Throwing will open on Friday, November 17.

Gosport local Ben said he is excited to welcome customers following “a hectic couple of months” preparing the site for action. Local business owners and friends of the Down Range team will be invited to test out the range in the days prior to the grand opening.

Down Range will cater to parties and other events like hen and stag dos with exclusive hire available. Another service “for a small fee” will give customers the chance to attach pictures of people – such as bosses and fomrer spouses – to the targets and “hit them where it hurts.”

Ben also owns the Team Crunk HQ tattoo studio a few doors down from the new site while Colin works as a plasterer. The pair hope that the exciting new addition, which is a short walk from the high street, will benefit Gosport as a whole by attracting more footfall into the town centre.

One of the five lanes at the new centre.