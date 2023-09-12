News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Things to do in Hampshire Oktoberfest Portsmouth returns for 2023, here is how to get tickets

Oktoberfest is returning next month after selling out the past three years.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking place on October 28, 2023, Oktoberfest is heading to Guildhall for another year and there is a lot on offer to get involved in.

This year the event will be taking place over one day and split between two seatings, a morning one which will start at 12noon and an evening session which will start at 6pm.

SEE ALSO: Schnauzers dressed in Halloween outfits set to flock to Southsea Seafront

Gym friends swap lycra for lederhosen for the Oktoberfest. Pictured: Liam Sealby 27, Danny Barrett 34 and Matt crouch 38. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)Gym friends swap lycra for lederhosen for the Oktoberfest. Pictured: Liam Sealby 27, Danny Barrett 34 and Matt crouch 38. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)
Gym friends swap lycra for lederhosen for the Oktoberfest. Pictured: Liam Sealby 27, Danny Barrett 34 and Matt crouch 38. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The highly anticipated event will feature VIP Tables with waitress service, 2 pint Steins of Bier, live Oompah Bands, Djs, fancy dress and a number of different drinks including spirits, wine, prosecco and beer.

    Last year, the event was a huge success with all of the sessions selling out.

    Tickets will cost £19.50 per person for an unreserved seat in the stalls and it will cost £25.25 for unreserved bench seating.

    For more information about the event and how to book tickets, click the link.

    Related topics:Tickets