Things to do in Hampshire Oktoberfest Portsmouth returns for 2023, here is how to get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place on October 28, 2023, Oktoberfest is heading to Guildhall for another year and there is a lot on offer to get involved in.
This year the event will be taking place over one day and split between two seatings, a morning one which will start at 12noon and an evening session which will start at 6pm.
The highly anticipated event will feature VIP Tables with waitress service, 2 pint Steins of Bier, live Oompah Bands, Djs, fancy dress and a number of different drinks including spirits, wine, prosecco and beer.
Last year, the event was a huge success with all of the sessions selling out.
Tickets will cost £19.50 per person for an unreserved seat in the stalls and it will cost £25.25 for unreserved bench seating.