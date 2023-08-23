News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Things to do in Hampshire: Street Food Awards Big Eat festival returns - when and what to expect

One of Hampshire’s biggest food festivals is returning next month.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Hampshire Street Food Awards is hosting its second Big Eat festival from September 8 to 10. More than 30 of the finest food vendors will be serving visitors throughout the three day event.

Being held in the Royal Victoria Country park in Netley, Southampton, the foodies dream promises to bring a wide variety of stalls from across the south and entertainment. The celebration for local food is also raising money for good causes.

NOW READ: Katy J Pearson drops out of Victorious due to illness

The Big Eat food festival last year.The Big Eat food festival last year.
The Big Eat food festival last year.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Money raised at the festival will be donated to local food banks. The free-to-attend festival will host popular vendors from last year.

    Entertainment on offer includes fun fair rides, live music, a silent disco and a live late night comedy event. On Saturday, September 9, there will be a dog show with proceeds going towards pet food vouchers for Hamble food bank.

    Other attractions include a Mind, Body and Spirit healing tent, demonstrations from historical reenactors Deeds of Arms, a junior street food competition and a 1km Treadmill Challenge with Hamble Sports Centre.

    SEE ALSO: Victorious Festival set times

    A panel of expert judges will also crown this year’s Hampshire Street Food Awards winners. Categories include Hampshire’s Best Pizza, Hampshire’s Best Dessert, Best Vegan Cuisine and Best BBQ Food among others.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Founder and organiser Jeremy Gaskin said: “I am beyond excited for the second Big Eat festival. It’s going to be so much bigger and better than last year and I cannot wait to see the community come together for such a great local cause.”

    The festival runs from 4pm-10pm on September 8, 10am-10pm on September 9 and 10am-6pm on September 10.

    More information can be found on the Big Eat website.

    Related topics:HampshireMoneySouthampton