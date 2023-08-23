Hampshire Street Food Awards is hosting its second Big Eat festival from September 8 to 10. More than 30 of the finest food vendors will be serving visitors throughout the three day event.

Being held in the Royal Victoria Country park in Netley, Southampton, the foodies dream promises to bring a wide variety of stalls from across the south and entertainment. The celebration for local food is also raising money for good causes.

NOW READ: Katy J Pearson drops out of Victorious due to illness

The Big Eat food festival last year.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised at the festival will be donated to local food banks. The free-to-attend festival will host popular vendors from last year.

Entertainment on offer includes fun fair rides, live music, a silent disco and a live late night comedy event. On Saturday, September 9, there will be a dog show with proceeds going towards pet food vouchers for Hamble food bank.

Other attractions include a Mind, Body and Spirit healing tent, demonstrations from historical reenactors Deeds of Arms, a junior street food competition and a 1km Treadmill Challenge with Hamble Sports Centre.

SEE ALSO: Victorious Festival set times

A panel of expert judges will also crown this year’s Hampshire Street Food Awards winners. Categories include Hampshire’s Best Pizza, Hampshire’s Best Dessert, Best Vegan Cuisine and Best BBQ Food among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and organiser Jeremy Gaskin said: “I am beyond excited for the second Big Eat festival. It’s going to be so much bigger and better than last year and I cannot wait to see the community come together for such a great local cause.”