News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here is when the circus will be coming to town this summer

From flames of fire to daredevil jugglers, the circus is a brilliant way to spend an afternoon over the summer – here is when the circus is coming to town.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST

Circus Wonderland has already debuted in Cosham at the King George V Playing Fields last week, but if you missed the show then there is another chance to see what is on offer this summer.

The show will include jugglers, human pyramids, magic tricks, fire and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Performing in Fareham near Peak Lane, the circus tent will pop up there from July 5 to July 16 and there are a number of shows that can be booked.

The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul CarpenterThe Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter
The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter
Most Popular

    Tickets on Wednesdays and Thursdays are on a mid-week deal and they will set you back by £8 per person but if you attend the remaining shows, tickets will range from £17 per person to £21 per person depending on seats and age.

    SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Comic Con 2024 dates announced and early bird tickets released

    As well as performing in Cosham and Fareham, the circus will be touring the country this summer and visiting a number of places including Bognor Regis from June 7 to June 11, Horsham from June 14 to June 18 and Southwick from June 21 to July 2.

    They also offer a birthday party option for people wanting to celebrate their big day in an unusual way.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Under 2’s go free but they must on a parents lap and no pushchairs are to be left in the seating area but they can be put in the foyer.

    For more information or to book tickets, click the link.

    Related topics:TicketsPortsmouthHampshireFareham