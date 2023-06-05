The show will include jugglers, human pyramids, magic tricks, fire and more.

The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter

Tickets on Wednesdays and Thursdays are on a mid-week deal and they will set you back by £8 per person but if you attend the remaining shows, tickets will range from £17 per person to £21 per person depending on seats and age.

As well as performing in Cosham and Fareham, the circus will be touring the country this summer and visiting a number of places including Bognor Regis from June 7 to June 11, Horsham from June 14 to June 18 and Southwick from June 21 to July 2.

They also offer a birthday party option for people wanting to celebrate their big day in an unusual way.

