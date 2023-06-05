Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here is when the circus will be coming to town this summer
Circus Wonderland has already debuted in Cosham at the King George V Playing Fields last week, but if you missed the show then there is another chance to see what is on offer this summer.
The show will include jugglers, human pyramids, magic tricks, fire and more.
Performing in Fareham near Peak Lane, the circus tent will pop up there from July 5 to July 16 and there are a number of shows that can be booked.
Tickets on Wednesdays and Thursdays are on a mid-week deal and they will set you back by £8 per person but if you attend the remaining shows, tickets will range from £17 per person to £21 per person depending on seats and age.
SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Comic Con 2024 dates announced and early bird tickets released
As well as performing in Cosham and Fareham, the circus will be touring the country this summer and visiting a number of places including Bognor Regis from June 7 to June 11, Horsham from June 14 to June 18 and Southwick from June 21 to July 2.
They also offer a birthday party option for people wanting to celebrate their big day in an unusual way.
Under 2’s go free but they must on a parents lap and no pushchairs are to be left in the seating area but they can be put in the foyer.