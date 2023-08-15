News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: The Emsworth Show returns on August bank holiday - here is what you can expect

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read

The event, which is based at the New Life Christian Church, Thorney Road, will take place on August 28 between 10:30am and 5pm.

The day will welcome a range of things for people to get involved in and enjoy including live music, food and drink, crafts, tombola’s, classic cars, and the main event which will be the Horticultural Marquee, boasting 100's of entrants from Dahlias to Madeira cakes, children's craft and local photography.

The event is organised by volunteers at the Emsworth Horticultural Society and the idea behind the day is to offer locals a fun day out without breaking the bank.

Tickets will cost £7 per adult and children 12 and under will go free.

Tickets can be bought at the gate or they can be purchased in advance. For more information, click the link.

