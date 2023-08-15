The day will welcome a range of things for people to get involved in and enjoy including live music, food and drink, crafts, tombola’s, classic cars, and the main event which will be the Horticultural Marquee, boasting 100's of entrants from Dahlias to Madeira cakes, children's craft and local photography.

The event is organised by volunteers at the Emsworth Horticultural Society and the idea behind the day is to offer locals a fun day out without breaking the bank.