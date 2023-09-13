News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Circus Starr's free show for children with disabilities it coming to city this month

An accessible circus show – complete with a sign language interpreter - is coming to Portsmouth and will “share happiness with those who need it most.”
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Circus Starr, a community interest company which tours a show adapted for children with disabilities and additional learning needs, will stage two performances at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, on Wednesday, September 27.

Both performances will feature a British Sign Language interpreter so that deaf audience members can enjoy all aspects of the show.

The not-for-profit organisation, which visits the area annually, is able to hold these inclusive shows thanks to support received from local community driven businesses.

Mariksa Gandey and Buster Clown from Circus Starr.Mariksa Gandey and Buster Clown from Circus Starr.
    Fundraising director Michelle Crossley said: “We know that Circus Starr is the highlight of the year for so many families, so we are extremely excited to be able to continue our valuable work. We would like to thank all of the local businesses who have helped us cover the cost of these shows, meaning that we can share some happiness with those who need it most.”

    This years performance sees’ the return of Ring Mistress Mariska Gandey, who is proud to lead a talented troupe

    One of the performers from Circus Starr.One of the performers from Circus Starr.
    that features artists from around the globe. It also marks the debut of Buster the clown, alongside an array of other circus performers like acrobats and jugglers.

    Free tickets for each performance are offered to local disabled and vulnerable children through schools and other groups.

    If any businesses would like to support the cause, they can call 01260 288690 or visit www.circus-starr.org.uk .

