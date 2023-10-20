Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are 8 activities to keep the whole family entertained on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Young Farmers annual tractor run

A tractor convoy will tour across Hampshire this weekend as part of a spectacular annual fundraiser. The South East Hants Young Farmers Club’s annual tractor run – this year in aid of the RNLI – will return this weekend when the enthusiasts set of in their argricultural vehicles on Saturday, October 21 for a 25.6 mile drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are 8 things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend.

Most Popular

Dress to distress at Portsmouth Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be some 'spooktacular' fun for all-ages activities at the museum from October 21 to 31 with youngsters invited to visit in their scariest costume and claim a trick or treat prize. Activities include a Halloween Trail from 10am-5pm costing £2 per person. Leisure Card holders free. There will be Creepy Crafts each day between 10am and midday costing £2 per person. Leisure Card holders free. There will also be the chance to explore its Haunted Galleries from 10am-5pm which is free and a Halloween Disco Daily from 1pm-4pm which is also free.

Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail

Experience Halloween at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower with a thrilling pumpkin trail, chilling ghost stories from the city's past, and spook-tacular panoramic views. From October 22 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery.

Spooky Half Term Fun at Fort Nelson

Fort Nelson launches a range of free Halloween activities this Saturday which will run through the half term break. Children will be challenged to spot the witches and wizards hidden at the fort on a free, fun museum trail and can also join a free spooky, guided tour.

There will be six tours a day lasting 30 minutes each, which can be booked on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are advised to book in advance to guarantee their visit at royalarmouries.org as the car park has limited spaces.

Halloween at Boathouse 4

Boathouse 4, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, launches its “Halloween extravaganza” this weekend with a range of family activities on offer. They include a trick or treat treasure hunt, rope making,spooky badge making and designing your own pumpkin. Boathouse 4 is free to enter. Just ask for a Heritage Quarter Pass at the Visitor Centre.

Chiquito Day of The Dead fiesta

Mexican restaurant chain Chiquito has launched an “immersive” Day of The Dead celebration at its Gunwharf Quays location with a range of themed tequila cocktails.

Southsea Model Village Spooktacular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea’s beloved model village will be transformed into a “scary graveyard” this weekend – with plenty of spooky activities in store to get visitors into the Halloween spirit.

Alongside pumpkin carving, pumpkin bowling and the chance to walk through a “terrifying tunnel”, children will be entertained by Silly Scott on Sunday.

Find out more details here.

Join a Parkrun