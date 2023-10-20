A popular Southsea attraction has undergone a spooky makeover – and people are invited to explore it this weekend.

Southsea Model Village has been transformed into a “scary graveyard” ahead of the October half term break and will launch its “spooktacular” Halloween activities tomorrow (October 21).

This year’s autumn festivities will see families invited to take part in pumkin carving, pumpkin ring toss, and pumpkin bowling – and to pay a visit to the “monsters creepy crypt”. Amongst other activities, there will be two performances by local childrens’ entertainer Silly Scott on Sunday, October 22.

Booking is not required and entry to the model village costs £6 for adults and £5 for children. Pumpkins can be purchased on site for £1.50. You can find out more details – including the full range of spooky surprises – on the Southsea Model Village Facebook Page.

The beloved attraction was built in 1956 at the site of Lumps Fort and features at least forty model buildings.

