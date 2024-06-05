D-Day 80: Time of today's spectacular drone lightshows in Portsmouth at Southsea Common
and live on Freeview channel 276
As previously reported, Portsmouth is today at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events on Southsea Common - with the one in the evening set to feature a spectacular light display created by drones.
There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago.
The drone light display is due to take place off Southsea Common between 9pm and 10pm on June 5, though the News understands the exact time will be 9.57pm. Watch the video embedded in this story for a sneak peek from one of the trial sessions earlier this week.
People without a ticket can watch the show on BBC and iPlayer. You can find a rundown of some of the day’s events on the Royal Navy website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.