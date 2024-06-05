Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spectacular drone lightshow will be visible in our skies this evening as the city marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

As previously reported, Portsmouth is today at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events on Southsea Common - with the one in the evening set to feature a spectacular light display created by drones.

There will also be live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow, calling to mind the treacherous sea crossing taken 80 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drone light display is due to take place off Southsea Common between 9pm and 10pm on June 5, though the News understands the exact time will be 9.57pm. Watch the video embedded in this story for a sneak peek from one of the trial sessions earlier this week.