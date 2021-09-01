Travellers' Choice awards 2021: The best attractions in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor has published its award winners for the 2021 Travellers’ Choice awards. The awards, which include the best attractions, hotels and restaurants, have picked many Portsmouth hotspots as their winners. These Portsmouth attractions and local establishments take up the top 10 per cent worldwide.

Here are the best attractions in Portsmouth who have won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award this year:

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot your favourite Portsmouth attraction.

1. The Mary Rose Museum, Portsmouth Kicking off the winners list, The Mary Rose has won a Travellers' Choice award for the 10th year running. The museum has a perfect rating of five stars, with over 5,000 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Dave Hartley Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth The Historic Dockyard also made it into the Travellers Choice Awards winners list this year. The Dockyard has a 4.5 out of five rating on Tripadvisor from over 8,000 reviews. Photo: Antonio Salgado Photo Sales

3. Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays With the best view in the whole of Portsmouth, it's no surprise that Spinnaker Tower has won a Travellers' Choice award. The viewing platform has a 4.5 rating out of five, with over 5,000 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: PCC Photo Sales

4. Royal Armouries: Fort Nelson, Fareham Fort Nelson, on Portsdown Hill Road, sits at number four in the rankings for top things to do in Portsmouth. The fort, which has free entry for visitors, was rated 4.5 out of five, with 1,318 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: - Photo Sales