University of Portsmouth: Gunwharf Quays student night makes a comeback with extra discounts, freebies and more
STUDENT shoppers can expect to make great savings on some major designer brands at the outlet shopping centre.
The annual student shopping event will take place at the waterfront outlet in Portsmouth on Thursday, October 7.
Students will be able to make the most out of extra discounts on top of the outlet price and there will be many other freebies on offer.
If you are a university or college student in the South East of England, you will be able to take advantage of the student discount offers that are available on the night.
Gunwharf Quays have revealed a 'sneak peak' into what brands will be offering extra discounts at the student event.
These include:
AllSaints – 30 per cent off
Vans – 20 per cent off
Calvin Klein – 20 per cent off
Tommy Hilfiger – 20 per cent off
Kate Spade New York – 20 per cent off
Lacoste – 20 per cent off
Timberland – 20 per cent off
Plus many more that are yet to be announced.
Gunwharf Quay's student night will take place between 5pm-9pm on October 7.
Shoppers will need to sign up for a free E-Ticket ahead of the event in order to collect their wristband on the night.
Students can sign up for their E-Ticket here.