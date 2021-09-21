Gunwharf Quays will welcome back students this October for their annual student night.

The annual student shopping event will take place at the waterfront outlet in Portsmouth on Thursday, October 7.

Students will be able to make the most out of extra discounts on top of the outlet price and there will be many other freebies on offer.

If you are a university or college student in the South East of England, you will be able to take advantage of the student discount offers that are available on the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunwharf Quays have revealed a 'sneak peak' into what brands will be offering extra discounts at the student event.

These include:

AllSaints – 30 per cent off

Vans – 20 per cent off

Calvin Klein – 20 per cent off

Tommy Hilfiger – 20 per cent off

Kate Spade New York – 20 per cent off

Lacoste – 20 per cent off

Timberland – 20 per cent off

Plus many more that are yet to be announced.

Gunwharf Quay's student night will take place between 5pm-9pm on October 7.

Shoppers will need to sign up for a free E-Ticket ahead of the event in order to collect their wristband on the night.

Students can sign up for their E-Ticket here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron