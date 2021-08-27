Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates as queues build as festival-goers begin to arrive on Day 1 of Portsmouth festival as Madness, The Kooks, Feeder and Peter Hook set to perform
Victorious Festival is finally back!
The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common today and will run through the rest of the August bank holiday weekend.
Gates will open at 1pm and will acts such as Madness, Peter Hook and the Light, Feeder and The Kooks will perform.
Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.
The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.
Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.
Festival-goers have started to arrive for Day 1 of Victorious.
Follow along with our live blog below.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Live updates from Day 1 of Victorious Festival
Last updated: Friday, 27 August, 2021, 19:30
- Victorious Festival is returning
- Madness to headline Day 1
Crowd is looking a lot busier now!
Picture: Habibur Rahman
Victorious Festival in pictures
More photos from Victorious Day 1
Picture: Habibur Rahman
Queues are beginning to build
Victorious Festival’s cancellation in 2020 left a ‘big hole’
Tom Clifford, co owner of the Glitter Makes You Fitter stand, said last year’s cancellation of Victorious left a ‘big hole’ in the business.
He said: ‘This year has been quieter than two years ago. But I’m tentatively optimistic. People that have come down have wanted anything and everything.’
Fans are ready for Madness
Pals Chuck, 52, and Pete, 62, had opposing views on Pete’s newly acquired headwear.
Pete said: ‘I think it was a bargain. This was was £6. I would have paid £15 for this. They were selling loads of them.’
Chuck disagreed: ‘You couldn’t pay me £100 to wear that.’
But the merchandise has a special significant to Pete as he said he had been at school with Madness frontman Suggs.
Pete said: ‘He gave himself that nickname. He wrote Suggs on his locker. He was always a character.’
Had the connection made Pete a lifelong Madness fan? He said: ‘No. But they will be good - they are one of those bands where you just know all the songs.’
This is how much drinks will cos you at Victorious
If you are heading down to the festival tonight, or at any point this weekend, you will probably find yourself in need of a tipple or two.
‘The Covid policies are the only reason we are here'
For Viv Melsome, 51, and Lucy Thompson, 42, the Covid-19 policies at this year’s Victorious made all the difference when decided whether they would come and enjoy this year’s festival.
Lucy said: ‘I have a respiratory condition and I am very high risk. The Covid policies are the only reason we are here. If they didn’t have that, we wouldn’t have bothered’.
House mate Viv said: ‘This is our first big outing in 18 months. Before this we came five years running - it was awful missing it last year.’
A ‘tremendous’ boon to be back
Arms Around The Child supporter Georgia and Ellie Milner, the Southsea based founder of the charity and coordinator of Victorious’s World Music Village, said it was a ‘tremendous’ boon to be back.
Ellie said: ‘With the World Music Village a lot of the artists are not in the country - because of travel restrictions and Brexit. We have been really limited. And because of that agents have put prices up. A lot of people still can’t come because they are not top name bands so they can’t afford it. So it feels great to be able to support the musicians who have been able to be here.’
Ellie added: ‘And the festival is one of (Arms Around The Chile’s) biggest donation events. We would get enough to fund one of our sites that looks after 50 children in Ghana for a year.’
Latest photos from Victorious Festival
Picture: Alex Shute