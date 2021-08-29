Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates as Day 3 of Portsmouth festival set to begin with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Supergrass, Fontaines DC and more to perform
Victorious Festival is finally back!
The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.
After Madness kicked off the fun on Friday, it was another bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2 on Saturday.
The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man, Craig David and more performed yesterday.
And now the final day is set to continue with a bang with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Supergrass and more set to perform.
Gates will open at 10am again today.
Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.
The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.
Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.
Follow along with our live blog below.
Welcome to Victorious Festival Day 3
We will once again be bringing you all the latest updates from throughout Day 3 of Victorious.
From all the build-up to the best photos.
‘It tools us two hours to get in'
Natalie Mitchell, 37, and her son Riley and daughter Ruby have been enjoying Craig David today.
Natalie said: ‘My highlight so far has been The Kooks yesterday.
‘They were why I really wanted to come.’
But Natalie warned that traffic had meant it was a stressful start to the day: ‘We paid to park and we came from Gunwharf Quays - we had to queue all the way up to the Pyramids Centre and then turn around. It tools us two hours to get in.’
‘I think we’re not used to it - the crowds - after the last year’
Today feels a lot busier and a lot more hectic, with seemingly long queues for the toilet - but like the entrance, looks can be deceiving.
35-year-old Debbie Bailey, from Littlehampton, said: ‘It wasn’t too bad - queuing looked super hectic - but it didn’t take that long.’
She added: ‘I think we’re not used to it - the crowds - after the last year.’
‘Humans be chill yo’
Southsea resident Pierre Charpenter said he was loving the festival atmosphere.
He said: ‘Humans be chill yo. I’m really looking forward to Royal Blood tomorrow.’
Queues at the bar but no WiFi issues
Big queues for the bar - but staff report that the WiFi seems to be running smoothly. Victorious staff report that IT support looked at the problem last night and hope to have it resolved
What a great photo!
Friends from Guildford and Scotland wearing wigs for the crack.
Picture: Vernon Nash
Here’s what it was like to attend Victorious last night
Stage time for all the major acts today
Make sure you don’t miss any of the acts you want to watch with our handy stage time guide.
Long queues outside Victorious Festival this afternoon
There are very lengthy queues outside the grounds for Victorious Festival today.
