The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.

After Madness kicked off the fun on Friday, it was another bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2 on Saturday.

The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man, Craig David and more performed yesterday.

Fans having a great time as Frank Turner from Winchester plays The Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-139)

And now the final day is set to continue with a bang with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Supergrass and more set to perform.

Gates will open at 10am again today.

Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.

The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.

Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Follow along with our live blog below.

