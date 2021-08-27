Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates from day 1 of Portsmouth festival as Madness, The Kooks, Feeder and Peter Hook set to perform
Victorious Festival is finally back!
The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common today and will run through the rest of the August bank holiday weekend.
Gates will open at 1pm and will acts such as Madness, Peter Hook and the Light, Feeder and The Kooks will perform.
Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.
The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.
Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.
You can also follow along with our live blog below.
Live updates from Day 1 of Victorious Festival
Last updated: Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 15:18
- Victorious Festival is returning
- Madness to headline Day 1
Welcome to our live blog
We will be bringing you all the latest updates throughout Victorious Festival - starting with Day 1!
Where in Portsmouth is Victorious Festival and how do you get to it?
If you are travelling down to Portsmouth for Victorious Festival, you might be wondering where exactly it is.