The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common today and will run through the rest of the August bank holiday weekend.

Gates will open at 1pm and will acts such as Madness, Peter Hook and the Light, Feeder and The Kooks will perform.

Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

Victorious Festival. Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-099)

We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.

The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.

Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.

You can also follow along with our live blog below.