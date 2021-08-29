Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates from the final evening of Portsmouth festival with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic to perform

Victorious Festival is finally back!

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 5:08 pm

The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.

After Madness kicked off the fun on Friday, it was another bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2 on Saturday.

The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man, Craig David and more performed yesterday.

The crowd enjoying Annie Mac's DJ set on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-214)

And now the final day is set to continue with a bang with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Supergrass and more set to perform.

Gates will open at 10am again today.

Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

Find out all you need to know about Victorious Festival in 2021 here.

Fans having a great time as Frank Turner from Winchester plays The Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-139)

We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.

The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.

Find out everything you need to get into Victorious Festival

Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Follow along with our live blog below.

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Helen Pascoe, Mike Simmons and son Stephen Simmons are Madness fans and they have arrived for Day 1 of Victorious Festival. Picture: Alex Shute

Live updates from Day 2 of Victorious Festival

Last updated: Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 17:23

  • Victorious Festival has returned
  • Madness headlined Day 1
  • The Streets and more to perform today
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 17:23

Here is what time Victorious ends

The crowd enjoying Annie Mac's DJ set on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-214)

All good things must come to an end.

Here is when Victorious will finish tonight

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:30

Happy festival-goers on Southsea Common

Victorious Festival
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:15

These friends are travelling from Worthing each day for the festival

Victorious Festival

Sophie Wayman, Ella Ridley, and Millie Whiting have been travelling from Worthing to Portsmouth every day of Victorious.

They say they're really enjoying it, and most excited to see Royal Blood.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 16:00

‘We’ve travelled over from the Channel Islands, but it’s so worth it'

Victorious Festival

Stacey Edwards, Leah Boschat, Jackie Cowan.

Stacey said: 'We've travelled over from the Channel Islands for the festival, but it's so worth it, we're having such a good time. It's so much fun and the weather's been great.'

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:30

‘It’s really exciting'

Victorious Festival

George Bunting and Amberley Shears, who have travelled down from Barnham. Amberley said: 'We really want to see Nile Rodgers - it's really exciting.'

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:15

Crowds gathering for Annie Mac set

Annie Mac
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 15:00

Beach stalls at Victorious

Victorious Festival

Beach hut stalls selling craft and clothing next to the HSDC stage

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:45

‘We’re really looking forward to Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers and Chic'

Victorious Festival

More Southsea friends, Kealey Farrow, Laura Sharkey, Antonio Dawkin, Gavin Mann, and Amy Carpenter.

Amy said: 'We're really looking forward to Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers and Chic - I think that's the general consensus.'

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:30

Busy day for Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion

Volunteers at the Extinction Rebellion stand say they've had a busy day so far

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 14:15

These friends are excited to see Royal Blood

Victorious Festival

Southsea friends Sam Burstow, Jess Howard, George Coleman and John Smith are all excited to see Royal Blood and Mel C today.

