Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates from the final evening of Portsmouth festival with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic to perform
Victorious Festival is finally back!
The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.
After Madness kicked off the fun on Friday, it was another bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2 on Saturday.
The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man, Craig David and more performed yesterday.
And now the final day is set to continue with a bang with Royal Blood, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Supergrass and more set to perform.
Gates will open at 10am again today.
Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.
The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.
Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.
Follow along with our live blog below.
Here is what time Victorious ends
All good things must come to an end.
Happy festival-goers on Southsea Common
These friends are travelling from Worthing each day for the festival
Sophie Wayman, Ella Ridley, and Millie Whiting have been travelling from Worthing to Portsmouth every day of Victorious.
They say they're really enjoying it, and most excited to see Royal Blood.
‘We’ve travelled over from the Channel Islands, but it’s so worth it'
Stacey Edwards, Leah Boschat, Jackie Cowan.
Stacey said: 'We've travelled over from the Channel Islands for the festival, but it's so worth it, we're having such a good time. It's so much fun and the weather's been great.'
‘It’s really exciting'
George Bunting and Amberley Shears, who have travelled down from Barnham. Amberley said: 'We really want to see Nile Rodgers - it's really exciting.'
Crowds gathering for Annie Mac set
Beach stalls at Victorious
Beach hut stalls selling craft and clothing next to the HSDC stage
‘We’re really looking forward to Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers and Chic'
More Southsea friends, Kealey Farrow, Laura Sharkey, Antonio Dawkin, Gavin Mann, and Amy Carpenter.
Amy said: 'We're really looking forward to Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers and Chic - I think that's the general consensus.'
Busy day for Extinction Rebellion
Volunteers at the Extinction Rebellion stand say they've had a busy day so far
These friends are excited to see Royal Blood
Southsea friends Sam Burstow, Jess Howard, George Coleman and John Smith are all excited to see Royal Blood and Mel C today.