Victorious Festival 2023: Fans enjoy "fantastic" McFly performance as first ever mystery act plays at Portsmouth music event

Thousands of music fans at Victorious Festival were thrilled to watch a surprise performance by a beloved UK pop band.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Following speculation and clues left by the festival organisers, McFly were announced this morning as Victorious Festival’s mystery guest act. Their set kicked off at 1.00pm on the Castle Stage and included their popular anthems All About You, Shine a Light, and Five Colours in her Hair. The band is celbrating it’s 20th year and fans of all ages were delighted to see them.

Danny Large, who travelled down from Manchester to attend the festival, said: “McFly are just iconic - you can’t miss the opportunity to see them. You might only get one opportunity in your lifetime and it lived up to expectations - they were fantastic.”

    Emma from Fareham said: “It was absolutely amazing. It was a great surprise when I saw them being announced this morning - that’s why we got here early. Normally, we’re not here until four.

    Nat from Southsea added: “It was brilliant. I saw them earlier this year at a really small festival and they were so amazing that I had to get down today and see them.

    Hugh Arnold, who found out McFly were set to appear half an hour before they played, said: “It was a good surprise to see them here. I didn’t expect it so I’m really happy. It’s a blast from the past - they’re 20 years old - and it was really good to see them as we remember them as teenagers when we enjoyed them before.”

    Emma Wright said: “We got a notification come through and we made sure we were here for it. They were great, I’ve never seen them live before. I’ve loved them for like 20 years - it was a great way to start the day.”

    Yesterday, a hint appeared on the Victorious Festival app, containing the message ‘Obviously, this year It’s All About You, so head to the Castle Stage at 13.05 for a surprise set’.

    The band performed at CarFest 2023 near Basingstoke on the same day, prompting many fans to tie the two Hampshire events together.

