Victorious Festival 2023: Here are headliners that have performed at the festival over the years

Victorious Festival has grown over the years, starting up from a small festival in the Dockyard to one of the biggest music events in the South East – here are some of the previous headliners.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

From Sophie-Ellis Bexter to The Prodigy to Lewis Capaldi, there have been amazing artists performing on Southsea Common over the last few years and it is hoped that it will only get bigger as it continues.

This year the likes of Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford and Sons will all be taking to the stage as well as a special guest performance on Saturday afternoon.

The music is just one draw to the festival – there is so much to see and do with local businesses selling their products, delicious food vendors offering up some tasty treats and a comedy tent, which has grown in popularity over the years.

Here are 15 artists that have played at the festival in previous years:

