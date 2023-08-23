Victorious Festival 2023: Here are headliners that have performed at the festival over the years
From Sophie-Ellis Bexter to The Prodigy to Lewis Capaldi, there have been amazing artists performing on Southsea Common over the last few years and it is hoped that it will only get bigger as it continues.
This year the likes of Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford and Sons will all be taking to the stage as well as a special guest performance on Saturday afternoon.
The music is just one draw to the festival – there is so much to see and do with local businesses selling their products, delicious food vendors offering up some tasty treats and a comedy tent, which has grown in popularity over the years.
Here are 15 artists that have played at the festival in previous years: