News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Victorious Festival 2023: Mumford & Sons set for debut but other acts make a return to the Portsmouth festival

All of the headline acts have now been announced for Victorious 2023 - and some of them are no stranger to our city.

By Thomas Hanway
12 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:17pm

Grammy and Brit award-winning folk rock band Mumford & Sons have been named as the final headline act for this year’s Victorious Festival taking the stage on the Sunday, following on from Jamiroquai who are headlining on the Friday and Kasabian who are headlining on the Saturday. But a whole host of other exciting names are also set to appear at the three-day festival which is taking place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend.

FULL STORY: Mumford & Sons announced as final Sunday headliner for this year's festival

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of the acts set to appear at Victorious have performed in Portsmouth before and many fans will be anticipating their return, but a number will be making their debut. This includes Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong, who may be making his Victorious debut but is no stranger to Portsmouth with previous appearances at the city’s Mutiny Festival..

Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk
Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk
Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk
Most Popular
    Read More
    More than 15,000 spectators turn up for return of Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth

    Blossoms are set to make their second appearance at Victorious having previously appeared 2021 while Jake Bugg makes a return to the festival after his 2017 performance.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Saturday headliners Kasabian are set to make their first appearance at Victorious, although they have crossed the Solent and performed at the Isle of Wight festival.

    Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs at Victorious Festival in 2018 Picture: Paul Windsor
    Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs at Victorious Festival in 2018 Picture: Paul Windsor
    Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs at Victorious Festival in 2018 Picture: Paul Windsor

    Alt-J and Natalie Imbruglia are also set to make their Victorious debut on the Saturday. But one act no stranger to Victorious are the Kaiser Chiefs who performed at Victorious in 2018.

    The newly-announced headline act for Sunday, Mumford and Sons, are yet to make their debut in Southsea Common, but did perform at the Portsmouth Guildhall in 2012, to a packed out crowd. Other acts returning to Victorious this year include The Coral, Annie Mac and Badly Drawn Boy.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The first set of early bird tickets have already sold out, with the second tier of tickets available to purchase online. Standard tickets are ‘coming soon’ according to the festival website.

    ALSO READ: Victorious Festival - Nine of the best acts to perform at Portsmouth festival in years gone by

    The Coral at Victorious in 2016 Picture: Paul Windsor
    The Coral at Victorious in 2016 Picture: Paul Windsor
    The Coral at Victorious in 2016 Picture: Paul Windsor
    PortsmouthJake Bugg