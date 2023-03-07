Grammy and Brit award-winning folk rock band Mumford & Sons have been named as the final headline act for this year’s Victorious Festival taking the stage on the Sunday, following on from Jamiroquai who are headlining on the Friday and Kasabian who are headlining on the Saturday. But a whole host of other exciting names are also set to appear at the three-day festival which is taking place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the acts set to appear at Victorious have performed in Portsmouth before and many fans will be anticipating their return, but a number will be making their debut. This includes Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong, who may be making his Victorious debut but is no stranger to Portsmouth with previous appearances at the city’s Mutiny Festival..

Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

Most Popular

Blossoms are set to make their second appearance at Victorious having previously appeared 2021 while Jake Bugg makes a return to the festival after his 2017 performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday headliners Kasabian are set to make their first appearance at Victorious, although they have crossed the Solent and performed at the Isle of Wight festival.

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs at Victorious Festival in 2018 Picture: Paul Windsor

Alt-J and Natalie Imbruglia are also set to make their Victorious debut on the Saturday. But one act no stranger to Victorious are the Kaiser Chiefs who performed at Victorious in 2018.

The newly-announced headline act for Sunday, Mumford and Sons, are yet to make their debut in Southsea Common, but did perform at the Portsmouth Guildhall in 2012, to a packed out crowd. Other acts returning to Victorious this year include The Coral, Annie Mac and Badly Drawn Boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first set of early bird tickets have already sold out, with the second tier of tickets available to purchase online. Standard tickets are ‘coming soon’ according to the festival website.