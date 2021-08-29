Victorious Festival apologises for long toilet queues and promise 'review of the facilities'

Sunset on day one of Victorious Festival. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Festival-goers attending the event on Southsea Common have reported waiting well over an hour to use a loo.

Attendees also reported seeing people relieving themselves in bushes and on the Common grass while acts played.

One festival-goer, a doctor, said: 'I have been to festivals before but queues were ridiculous.

‘The toilet queue was ridiculous and disgusting. Have young children, my son, wet himself whilst waiting.

'People literally urinating and defaecating in the open air in the middle of the day.

‘I said to my children if they got lost to look for someone official, but we saw no one.’

One attendee added: ‘The loos were horrendous, worst they have ever been in all the years of Victorious.

‘There clearly weren’t enough facilities for all the guests and people were forced to do their business in bushes and behind bins. It was quite disgusting.

‘The queues were easily 30 minutes for a pee, packed closely with people in a queue and with no hand washing facilities either. It made it quite unpleasant for adults but must have been very stressful for any families.’

A Victorious Festival spokesperson said: 'At busy times there have been queues at some toilet blocks and we apologise to those affected.

''Queue busting' teams are working to help minimise waiting time and this year we have more urinals, use of which will help in other areas.

'The location of all the loos on-site and more 'toilet tips' can be found on our social media pages.

'We will carry out a full review of the facilities and make any changes necessary for next year.'

The top tips shared by Victorious Festival’s Facebook page read: ‘Red doesn’t always mean engaged -please knock and see if the toilet is actually in use.

‘Men, please use the urinals for wees - you’re so lucky you can stand up pee! We have more Urinal blocks than ever.

‘Please listen & be friendly to our loo queue busters - they’re here to help you.

‘Pay attention at the front - If you’re close to the front of the queue, please pay attention to the toilets becoming free.’

However, others said that they anticipated the queue lengths based on past festivals.

Weekend festival attendee Kat Baker said: ‘It wasn’t too bad as expected for how busy the festival was.’

