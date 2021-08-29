Drone footage captures sunset at Victorious Festival on Day 2. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

The event has been running on Southsea Common since Friday evening and will last until tonight.

However the long wait to use the bathroom has left some attendees feeling annoyed by the ‘horrendous’ loos.

One person, who wished to remain annoymous, said: ‘The loos were horrendous, worst they have ever been in all the years of Victorious.

‘There clearly weren’t enough facilities for all the guests and people were forced to do their business in bushes and behind bins. It was quite disgusting.

‘The queues were easily 30 minutes for a pee, packed closely with people in a queue and with no hand washing facilities either. It made it quite unpleasant for adults but must have been very stressful for any families.’

Victorious Festival offered ‘top tips’ for using the loos in a post on Facebook yesterday but it was not met with a warm reaction from social media users.

The festivals official account said: ‘Red doesn’t always mean engaged -please knock and see if the toilet is actually in use.

‘Men, please use the urinals for wees - you’re so lucky you can stand up pee! We have more Urinal blocks than ever.

‘Please listen & be friendly to our loo queue busters - they’re here to help you.

‘Pay attention at the front - If you’re close to the front of the queue, please pay attention to the toilets becoming free.’

But there were many frustrated responses below the post.

One person wrote: ‘45 minutes to wait for the toilet. Pregnant women forced to use over flowing men’s urinals. Where's the dignity... and as if you're suggesting it's our fault.’

Another added: ‘Friday was bad enough at the toilets and it was busy. Saturday was absolutely heaving, festival itself was great but I have to agree with all the previous comments. Not enough toilets.’

One wrote: ‘It was an absolute joke ruined the day totally I was with my daughter who suffers with anxiety it really was too much for her this year. 2 years ago we had an amazing time it was nowhere near as hectic.’

One person added: ‘Shocking lack of facilities. Especially at the campsite. Sitting looking at a queue 50 deep for the toilets near my tent right now.’

One frustrated user wrote: ‘Having waited an hour in the queue yesterday, can I suggest you have staff at the front of the queues to stop people pushing in (like you usually do).

‘It was crazy yesterday and we had to start monitor it ourselves and make people go to the back. There were so many people pushing in, the queue just stopped moving.’

