The highly anticipated summer event - which will take place on Southsea Common on August 23, 24 and 25 - has announced its full comedy lineup today (May 1.) Building on the success of last year’s expanded comedy offering, Victorious will welcome some of the biggest and best names in comedy, adding even more value to an already jam-packed Bank holiday weekend.

Headlining Friday’s comedy lineup is Russell Howard, best known for writing and starring in 10 seasons of ‘Russell Howard’s Good News’. Russell will bring “positivity and laughter” to Victorious’ comedy stage off the back of a critically acclaimed UK and European tour.

Frankie Boyle will “push the boundaries of humour while casting a light on societal issues with a confrontational full-frontal delivery”. Having taken a break from the stand-up circuit, Frankie will offer “topical observations” with sometimes vicious and polarising reflections on life, society, politicians, celebrity and consumer culture with equal measures of shock and laughter.

Offering “classic British humour” at this year’s festival, everyone’s favourite pub landlord Al Murray has been announced as the final headliner for this year’s comedy stage. The Olivier Award nominee will bring his infamous alter-ego, The Pub Landlord to Southsea this summer.

Frankie Boyle will appear at Victorious Festival this summer.

Joining Russell Howard on the festival’s opening day will be comedy queen and BBC Radio 4 star Suzi Ruffell, returning to the festival following her “Dance Like Everyone’s Watching” tour, which gained her a nomination for Best Stand Up Show at the National Comedy Awards, and compere Emmanuel Sonubi, one of the hottest comedians on the comedy circuit right now who will host Friday and Saturday’s comedy offerings.

Touring Filipina comedian, actress and writer Ria Lina known for her appearances on BBC’s Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Now Show and Mock The Week joins Saturday’s stacked lineup alongside Fatiha El-Ghorri who will “challenge cultural preconceptions and stereotypes” with her unique brand of unapologetic stand-up. Acting as main support on the festival’s penultimate day is compere Justin Moorhouse, known for his regular TV and radio features leading proceedings.

Shaun Williamson pictured aboard HMS Victory ahead of his appearence in last year’s Kings Theatre Panto. Pic by Aaron Cockram

Hosted Eastenders star Shaun Williamson - known for portraying ‘Barry’ - Barrioke will make its Victorious festival debut in the comedy and cabaret tent on the Sunday afternoon. Expect audience participation and plenty of laughs all rolled into one joyous karaoke session.

Elsewhere on the bill festival goers can enjoy Emmy Award-winning comedian Fiona Allen, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Abi Carter-Simpson and Paul McCaffrey (as seen on Live At The Apollo) plus performances from Brandon Palmer, Michael Frankland, Saaniya Abbas, Perry Reilly, Radu Issac and Andy Field. The comedy and cabaret tent will also welcome Southsea Alternative Choir, Bog Rolling Stones, Bloody Grungers, House of Anthems, Beatles for Sale, The South Side Racketeers, HYPR, Rewind and Bingo Bango.

This year’s comedy and cabaret tent will be sponsored by Wightlink. Sam Woodman, partnerships marketing manager at Wightlink said: “Wightlink is delighted to sponsor The Big Top Comedy & Cabaret stage, at Victorious Festival. With such a fantastic line-up we look forward to adding even more laughter for festival goers.”

This year’s showstopping comedy lineup will take place alongside a stacked music bill featuring headline sets from Fatboy Slim (Friday), Jamie T (Saturday), Biffy Clyro (Sunday) and performances from Sugababes, Louis Tomlinson, Wet Leg, Courteeners, Pixies, Groove Armada (DJ set), Professor Green, James Bay and Razorlight.