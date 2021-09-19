Locomotive 61306 Mayflower went through Cosham station earlier today.

It arrived in a cloud of steam and with the sounding of its whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayflower steam train passing through Cosham. Picture: Mark Cox

Mark Cox was on hand to capture the moment on video as well as photos of the train.

Dating from the 1940s, the Mayflower used to run on the London and North Eastern Railway lines back in the day.

SEE ALSO: Friends star Courteney Cox stops to take photos with fans at festival

It was saved and preserved and now regularly visits stations up and down the country.

As well as Cosham, the Mayflower visited Fareham, Havant and Southampton today.

The train also went to Littlehampton and Chichester in Sussex as part of the route taken during the afternoon. It departed from London Paddington this morning.

Did you spot the steam train?

Let us know in the comments if you did!

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron