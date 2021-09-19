Watch the moment a historic steam train passed through Cosham station in Portsmouth
THE moment a steam train passed through a train station in Portsmouth has been captured on video.
Locomotive 61306 Mayflower went through Cosham station earlier today.
It arrived in a cloud of steam and with the sounding of its whistle.
Mark Cox was on hand to capture the moment on video as well as photos of the train.
Dating from the 1940s, the Mayflower used to run on the London and North Eastern Railway lines back in the day.
It was saved and preserved and now regularly visits stations up and down the country.
As well as Cosham, the Mayflower visited Fareham, Havant and Southampton today.
The train also went to Littlehampton and Chichester in Sussex as part of the route taken during the afternoon. It departed from London Paddington this morning.
