Courteney Cox, who played Monica in the popular sitcom Friends, was pictured at the event in Seaclose Park, Newport on Saturday.

The actor stopped to take pictures with fans at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Courteney Cox at Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

She was then spotted taking the ferry back from the island later in the day.

Sir Tom Jones, who performed on Friday, was also pictured taking a Wight Link service back to Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher claimed to have ‘fell out of the helicopter’ after departing the Isle of Wight following his headline set on Friday night.

The festival will continue today with Duran Duran set to close it out, while The Script, Supergrass and many more are set to perform.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Hampshire, however Isle of Wight is not included in that alert.

