Waterlooville summer fete returns this weekend - details and what to expect
Fabulous family fun will be had in Waterlooville again this weekend as the town’s popular summer fete makes a return.
This year’s Waterlooville Summer Fete is taking place on Sunday, June 23 at Jubilee Park between 10am and 4pm with lots of entertainment, live music and stalls for all of the family.
The fete is free to enter and includes a dog show, baking competition and a fun fair.
Parking in the area is very limited with attendees urged to walk to get public transport where they can.
