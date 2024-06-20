Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabulous family fun will be had in Waterlooville again this weekend as the town’s popular summer fete makes a return.

This year’s Waterlooville Summer Fete is taking place on Sunday, June 23 at Jubilee Park between 10am and 4pm with lots of entertainment, live music and stalls for all of the family.

The fete is free to enter and includes a dog show, baking competition and a fun fair.