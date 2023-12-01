As we enter December, more and more people are getting into the festive spirit – and there are plenty of Christmassy things to do in the Portsmouth area.

The following events will take place in and around Portsmouth on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

Waterlooville Christmas Market

Taking place on Saturday, from 10.00am to 4.00pm in Waterlooville town centre, this festive spectacular will feature around 50 stalls, fun fair rides, food and drink, caroling and live music. The music at the bandstand will include performances from Fit N Funky, St Peter’s School choir, Rock Choir and Sian Goddard Academy of Dance, as well as carols and mince pies at 1pm. There will also be a free children’s craft area for younger visitors to enjoy as well as festive lights. Find out all the details here.

Baffins Christmas Market

A community Christmas event which was cancelled during the pandemic will make a triumphant return this weekend. Local community group “Love Baffins” has re-organised the Christmas market – and it will take place on December 2 between midday and 4.00pm. A variety of stalls, mostly run by locals, can be found inside City Life Church, St Joseph’s Church and outside The Baffins Pub on Tangier Road. You can find all the details on the Love Baffins Facebook page.

Emsworth Christmas Festival

A new seasonal event is launching in Emsworth, with festive music, dazzling lights, and funfair activities running across the weekend at One Church Emsworth.

The Christmas festival will support cancer charity CancerWise, with money raised through a fabulous Christmas Tombola with prizes donated by the Christmas Festival exhibitors. Find out more about the event here.

RNLI reindeer run

The annual RNLI Portsmouth Reindeer Run is a fun event where everyone is welcome to take part.

The event will take place on December 3 between 8:30am and 12:30pm – starting on Southsea Common – and there will be three options to choose from – a 1k, 5k or a 10k run to help raise money for the RNLI.

There will be prizes and medals for the first man and woman taking part in the 5k and 10k. Find all the details here.

Gosport Christmas pudding run

This charity 5k race in Gosport’s Stokes Bay will see runners race along the promenade – and enjoy Christmas puddings when they cross the finish line. The race starts at 10.15am on Sunday. Find out more here.

Wickham Christmas Fayre

This event will take place on December 3 between 11am and 3pm. It will be held at Wickham Community Centre and Santa is also expected to a make an appearance. It is free to enter the event. For more information, click here.

Staggeringly Good Christmas Market

