The main stage has been closed due to safety concerns, but the festival is continuing.

If you are planning on heading down to the event, you might be wondering how much drinks will cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wickham Festival. Pictured is: (l-r) Sisters Mandy Webb (55) from Birmingham and Wendy Bird (57) from Bedfordshire. Picture: Sarah Standing (060821-7956)

We have pulled together a list of prices at Wickham Festival 2021.

You can see them all here below:

Draught beers and ciders, shandy

Peroni - half: £3.50, pint: £6.20

Krombacher Pils - half: £3.50, pint: £6

Paulaner - half: £3.50, pint: £6

Birra Moretti - half: £3.50, pint: £6.20

Fosters - half: £3, pint: £5.50

John Smiths - half: £3, pint: £5.50

Strongbow Cider - half: £3, pint: £5.50

Strongbow Dark Fruit - half: £3.50, pint: £6

Guinness - half: £3.50, pint: £6

I.P.A - half: £3.50, pint: £6

Daytime - half: £3.50, pint: £6

SEE ALSO: Wickham Festival to continue in reduced capacity after safety concerns

Bottled beers

Budweiser - £4

Corona - £4.50

Smirnoff Ice - £4

WKD Blue - £4

Bulmers no17 - £5

Bulmers Original - £5

Desperado - £4.50

Speckled Hen - £6

Wine by the glass

White, Red, Rose - 175ml: £6.50, 250ml: £7.50

Measures of 125ml on request - £6.50

Champagne by the bottle

Cuvee rose Champagne (Laurent-Perrier) - £80

House Champagne - Glass: £9, Half bottle: £15, bottle: £40

Hot Gluhwein

Gluhwein 20cl - £5

Cherry Gluhwein - £5.50

Mulled cider - £5

Amaretto shot - £5

Refundable deposit/purchase per mug - £3

Pimm’s/ Sangria

Pimm’s - half pint: £9.50, pint: £11

Sangria - half pint: £9, pint: £11

Pimm’s pitcher - £25

Sangria pitcher - £25

Refundable deposit on pitcher: £10

Spirits

Vodka, Gin, Whisky, Dark Rum, Bacardi Rum - £4.50 each inc mixer, £8 double

Jack Daniels + mixer - £5.50, £9 double

Schnapps - £4.80 per shot.

Soft drinks

Soft drinks - half pint: £2.20, pint: £4

Water - half pint: £2.20

Fresh orange, apple juice - half pint: £2.20, £4

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron