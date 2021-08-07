Wickham Festival 2021: This is how much drinks cost at Wickham Festival
Wickham Festival has returned and there are plenty of acts for attendees to enjoy.
The main stage has been closed due to safety concerns, but the festival is continuing.
If you are planning on heading down to the event, you might be wondering how much drinks will cost.
We have pulled together a list of prices at Wickham Festival 2021.
You can see them all here below:
Draught beers and ciders, shandy
Peroni - half: £3.50, pint: £6.20
Krombacher Pils - half: £3.50, pint: £6
Paulaner - half: £3.50, pint: £6
Birra Moretti - half: £3.50, pint: £6.20
Fosters - half: £3, pint: £5.50
John Smiths - half: £3, pint: £5.50
Strongbow Cider - half: £3, pint: £5.50
Strongbow Dark Fruit - half: £3.50, pint: £6
Guinness - half: £3.50, pint: £6
I.P.A - half: £3.50, pint: £6
Daytime - half: £3.50, pint: £6
Bottled beers
Budweiser - £4
Corona - £4.50
Smirnoff Ice - £4
WKD Blue - £4
Bulmers no17 - £5
Bulmers Original - £5
Desperado - £4.50
Speckled Hen - £6
Wine by the glass
White, Red, Rose - 175ml: £6.50, 250ml: £7.50
Measures of 125ml on request - £6.50
Champagne by the bottle
Cuvee rose Champagne (Laurent-Perrier) - £80
House Champagne - Glass: £9, Half bottle: £15, bottle: £40
Hot Gluhwein
Gluhwein 20cl - £5
Cherry Gluhwein - £5.50
Mulled cider - £5
Amaretto shot - £5
Refundable deposit/purchase per mug - £3
Pimm’s/ Sangria
Pimm’s - half pint: £9.50, pint: £11
Sangria - half pint: £9, pint: £11
Pimm’s pitcher - £25
Sangria pitcher - £25
Refundable deposit on pitcher: £10
Spirits
Vodka, Gin, Whisky, Dark Rum, Bacardi Rum - £4.50 each inc mixer, £8 double
Jack Daniels + mixer - £5.50, £9 double
Schnapps - £4.80 per shot.
Soft drinks
Soft drinks - half pint: £2.20, pint: £4
Water - half pint: £2.20
Fresh orange, apple juice - half pint: £2.20, £4
