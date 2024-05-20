Large crowds gathered in the sunshine to race and sell horses, as well as socialising, enjoying fairground rides and shopping from an array of market stalls.

The historic event has brought travelling people to the area for almost 800 years but has increasingly attracted attention from local people who come to enjoy the spectacle. Wickham Square closed for the event at12pm, on Sunday, May 19 and will re-open on Tuesday, May 21 at 10am.