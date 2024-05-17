Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic horse fair which attracts travellers from across the country is set to return to Wickham - here is everything you need to know.

Wickham Horse Fair has been held in The Square in Wickham, Fareham, for almost 800 years. 2022 saw it’s official return following Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – although an unauthorised gathering took place in 2021 – with people selling, racing and admiring ponies as well as enjoying a funfair. It was back in full force for 2023 with spectacular traditional horse racing on display.

When is Wickham Horse Fair?

As is tradition, this year’s fair will be on Monday, May 20. It is customary for the event to take place on May 20 - except when it falls on a Sunday.

Large crowds gathered at the historic horse fair to race, trade and watch the animals in May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Square is expected to close on the morning of May 19 while preparations are underway. Local traders and businesses will have stalls at the fair which also involves music and amusements. The fair is ususually attended by officers from the RSPCA who monitor the horses’ welfare.

Wickham Horse Fair at Wickham on Saturday, May 20 2023 Pictured: People watching the horses at the fair.. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Where will it take place?

It will take place in Wickham, a village near Fareham. The market and fair mainly take place in the Square.

How long has it been running?

The horse fair has been taking place since 1269, which is almost 800 years ago - making it one of the oldest horse fairs in the country.

Why does it always take place on May 20?

The fair takes place on May 20 each year, except if it falls on a Sunday. The Wickham Horse Fair traces its origins back to when Roger De Syres obtained a royal charter from King Henry III to have a weekly market in 1269. Over the years this morphed into an annual fair.

Which pubs will be closed?

In previous years, pubs have been advised to close by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to shut during the fair.

So far, The News understands that the following pubs will be closing:

The Square Cow, Wickham will close early on Sunday and shut all day on Monday.

The Black Dog in Winchester Road, Waltham’s Chase will be shut on Sunday and Monday.

The King’s Head in Wickham will be shut on Monday.

We will bring you further updates throughout the weekend.

Wickham Horse Fair road closures:

Wickham Square will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12pm, on Sunday, May 19 and will re-open on Tuesday, May 21 at 10am.

The A334 will be closed between the traffic signals at Blind Lane and the roundabout junction at the A32 from 5am to 8pm, Monday, May 20.

Signed diversions will be in place and access for emergency vehicles will be facilitated at all times.

Temporary bus stops:

On Monday, May 20 there will be temporary bus stops at the following locations for the 69, 691, 607 and SD4 services;

School Road, A32 junction of Wykeham Field for all the above services in both directions (opposite side for Fareham direction)

Hoads Hill, south of the roundabout, on the recreation ground side for terminating journeys and return departures to Fareham. Number 20 service only.

